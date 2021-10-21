Zambian president pledges agriculture reforms to enhance productivity

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday said his government is undertaking reforms in the agriculture sector aimed at making the country food secure.

The Zambian president said the reforms have started with the fixing of a subsidized farming input program, the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP), by addressing the imbalances seen in the past.

“Fixing FISP is only the beginning, there are more changes to come. The 2022/23 farming season will see more reforms that will make Zambia and Zambians food secure,” he said in a Facebook post.

According to him, smallholder farmers benefiting from the program will now be getting six bags of fertilizer and 10 kilograms of seed, unlike in the past where they only of three bags of fertilizer.

The Zambian leader said all farmers under the program will now be treated equally.

On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture Reuben Phiri said an audit of the subsidy program is underway to improve it and ensure that it achieves the intended intention.

He said the government has changed the modalities in the distribution of the inputs to ensure equity. Enditem