Zambian president tells police not to arrest people without investigations

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday directed the police not to arrest people without investigations as this was causing unnecessary congestions in detention facilities.

In remarks delivered when he swore in new defense chiefs, the Zambian leader said the police should only arrest people after conducting thorough investigations.

“There are too many people in police custody who are not supposed to be there. Do investigations to determine if people have committed a crime or not, otherwise, you will be arresting people on innuendos,” he said.

He further urged police to ensure that suspects are taken to court within the stipulated 48 hours in order to ensure speedy delivery of justice, adding delaying taking suspects to court breeds anguish and tension in the country.

While acknowledging that his government wanted to restore the rule of law, the Zambian leader added there was also a need to respect people’s fundamental rights.

According to him, people should be free to rush to the police if in trouble but noted that this could only happen if people respected the police.

The Zambian leader further urged the defense chiefs to safeguard the well-being of citizens. Enditem