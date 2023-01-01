Zambian president warns ministers against frustrating government development agenda

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday warned ministers and other government officials that he will not hesitate to fire anyone frustrating the government development agenda in 2023.

The head of state said his government wants to unlock the economy next year so that the grassroots benefit from its development agenda, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, the state broadcaster, quoted him as saying.

He was speaking when he addressed farmers and ranchers when he toured one of his farms in the Namwala district in the southern part of the country where he also conducted an auction for some of his bulls on his ranch.

He said people still having a challenge of accepting the change of government following last year’s elections need to make up their minds and fit into his government’s plans.

Meanwhile, the Zambian president said the government is determined to fix the challenges facing agriculture because it remains one of the major players in the economy.

He said that the government is encouraging citizens to consider venturing into the agriculture sector, adding that both cattle and crop farming are fundamental to growing the economy, according to a post on his Facebook page.