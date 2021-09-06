Zambian referee to handle South Africa-Ghana match

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe has been appointed as centre referee for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier between South Africa and Ghana.

The 42-year old FIFA Referee would be assisted by compatriots Chansa Kabwe (Assistant I), Chikotesha Diana (Assistant II) and Kafuli Derrick Kasokota (Fourth Official). Liunda Leslie Leonard from Tanzania will serve as Referee Assessor while Dlamini Zide Gilbert from Eswatini acts as the Match Commissioner.

Referee Sikazwe was one of the referees for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

He refereed the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup final in Japan, and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final in Gabon. He was selected to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and made his debut in the Belgium vs Panama Group G game on 18 June to become the first Zambian referee to officiate a game at the FIFA World Cup finals.

The Black Stars are currently in Johannesburg for the crucial Group G game after beating Ethiopia 1-0 in the opening match on Friday. South Africa are eager to return to winning ways following a goalless draw against Zimbabwe.

The game is scheduled for 18:00GMT kick off at the FNB Stadium on Monday, September 6, 2021.