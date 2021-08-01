Zambian schools to remain closed amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Schools in Zambia will remain closed while restaurants and bars will continue operating on a takeaway basis in view of the increased COVID-19 cases, a government official has said.

The government has only allowed examination classes to reopen on July 19.

Amos Malupenga, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, said Friday all the measures announced by the government will remain unchanged.

A detailed assessment concerning the measures announced last month has revealed that the measures should continue because the situation was still not safe, he said.

Examination classes, however, have been allowed to resume after a thorough consideration which has taken into account the numbers where it was assessed that it would be easy to apply the COVID-19 prevention measures.

“Government is cognizant of the fact that the interventions we have put in place to fight COVID-19 have negatively affected our people at various levels. Government in its decision making has had to delicately balance saving lives and allowing the wheels of our economy to continue to run,” he said, noting that the COVID-19 response has been premised on curtailing the further spread of COVID-19 infection in the shortest possible time and steering the country to normalcy.

The government was sympathetic with people who have been negatively affected by the measures, but the measures were meant to save lives, he said. Enditem