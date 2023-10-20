Zambian tailors to enjoy the Independence Day celebrations more than anyone else

As Zambia gears up to celebrate its independence on Oct. 24, tailors across the nation are cashing in on the growing demand for outfits adorned in the patriotic colours of green, red, orange, and black.

In Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, tailors have witnessed a rise in orders as Zambians eagerly prepare for the festivities.

From busy and densely populated marketplaces to upscale boutiques, Zambian tailors are working hard to meet the soaring requests for custom-made outfits and accessories sporting national colours.

Interviews with tailors who operate a stone’s throw away from Lusaka’s central business district revealed that profits from their businesses have more than doubled in October.

Thomas Mwila, 45, who works from Lusaka’s City Market, expressed his delight at being able to contribute to the Independence Day celebrations through his work and the opportunity to earn more money.

“It is always exciting for us during this time of the year. Every Independence period, we witness a surge of customers looking to showcase their patriotism. These celebrations provide us with an opportunity to earn more from our skills,” he beamed.

Mwila further asserted that the move by some schools and workplaces to urge students and employees to actively participate in the festivities by proudly donning the colors of the national flag of Zambia has played a significant role in driving the increased demand for tailor-made clothing.

A tailoring store owner Christine Banda Katope, 60, who has more than 30 years of experience as a tailor, shared her observations on the growing trend. “The desire to celebrate our independence is contagious.

People are excited to wear their attires with colors of our flag, and they approach us with enthusiasm and curiosity,” she said.

Katope further pointed out that the independence celebrations period is a great opportunity for tailors in Lusaka and other urban areas of Zambia to realize some substantial profit from their garment-making businesses.

For Maureen Mulenga, 51, who also trades from City Market, the increase in demand for custom-made attire during this period is not only a financial opportunity but also a chance to showcase Zambia’s rich cultural needlepoint.

Mulenga, a tailor with over 15 years of experience, is not only outfitting Zambians in vibrant attires for Independence Day celebrations but also taking the opportunity to educate her clients about the significance of Zambia’s independence on Oct. 24.

Having witnessed the changing dynamics of Zambian society, she has taken it upon herself to share stories of Zambia’s road to independence even as she creates unique garments reflecting the country’s national flag colors.

“I realized that most people particularly the younger ones just wear these garments without understanding fully the value of our independence as a country. It is for this reason I engage my clients in conversations around Zambia’s independence,” she explained.

Zambia gained independence from the United Kingdom on Oct. 24, 1964. Every year, celebrations are held across Zambia to mark the day and to honor individuals who participated in the struggle for independence.