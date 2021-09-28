Zambian VP rues slow progress in attaining UN development goals

Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango on Monday expressed concern over the slow progress being made toward the attainment of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), blaming low levels of financing for it.

In remarks delivered when a delegation from the UN family in Zambia paid a courtesy call on her, the Zambian vice president said there was a need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to find solutions in order to meet the goals.

The UN system was an important partner toward the attainment of the SDGs which were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to, among other things, end poverty by 2030, she said, stressing the need for the UN to work with the government in ensuring that the goals will be met.

UN Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio said the UN in Zambia was committed to working with the government by providing technical and financial support to attain national goals and the SDGs, hoping that the support will bring about transformation and improve people’s living standards.

She also said the UN was supporting Zambia’s COVID-19 recovery needs assessment aimed at assessing the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic as a basis for ensuring innovative partnerships and financing opportunities for national economic recovery efforts. Enditem