Zambian women body launches toll line to curb cyberbullying of women in politics

The women’s movement in Zambia on Friday launched a WhatsApp line aimed at curbing cyberbullying, hate speech and sexual harassment against women in politics.

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) said while other countries in the world were moving towards meeting international protocols for 50 percent women participation in politics and key decision-making positions, Zambia was still lagging behind.

Juliet Chibuta, the organization’s Executive Director said cyberbullying, sexual harassment and hate speech have been identified as some of the factors affecting women’s participation in politics.

She said the WhatsApp line will enable citizens to report incidents of cyberbullying, hate speech and online sexual harassment content targeted at women in politics.

“This intervention has been prompted by the increase in incidents of cyberbullying, hate speech and sexual harassment experienced by either women political leaders, or female aspiring candidates,” she said in a release.

According to her, if not addressed the trend could reverse the gains made by the women’s movement in encouraging more women participation in politics.

The organization, she said, has partnered with other organizations to create a safe environment for women’s participation in politics by raising awareness and supporting advocacy against the vices.

She further said concerted efforts were needed to ensure that perpetrators accounted for their actions and allowing women to feel free and safe to engage in social media platforms and participate in politics without intimidation. Enditem