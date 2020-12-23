A women dairy farmers’ cooperative union in Zambia is considering partnering with Chinese entrepreneurs to improve milk production and distribution capacity in the Copperbelt province of Zambia.

Charity Jere, chairperson for Fisenge Women Dairy Farmers Cooperative Union said the cooperative which is involved in milk production and cattle-rearing has the potential to largely contribute to the economy of the country and job creation if well supported by serious investors.

“Our cooperative can grow and contribute to the economy of this country, we just need to work with the Chinese experts,” she said.

The cooperative distributes and sells milk to residents of Luanshya and other surrounding towns in the Copperbelt Province in Zambia.

“If Chinese enterprises can come in and help us with technology and other skills we would appreciate it. We are committed to helping the government create jobs, for the youths in this country,” she said.

Jere said the cooperative has got enough piece of land on which Chinese business people could also invest in partnership with the cooperative.

“We would also like to venture into other businesses with the Chinese apart from dairy farming, we would also like to go into fish farming in partnership with the Chinese,” she said.

Jere said some local investors have in the past tried to help the cooperative, but they have not done enough to make the union develop the required capacity.

“We want reliable and serious investors to come into this business,” she added.

“We would also like to add value to our product but this would only come true if we work with well-meaning investors,” she said. Enditem