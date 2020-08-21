Zambian students under Chinese Government Scholarship programme perform a dance during a ceremony at the National Museum in Lusaka, Zambia, Aug. 25, 2017. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia held a grand ceremony to welcome back as well as bid farewell to students who have received scholarships to study in China. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)
Zambian youths hailed the Jiangsu University of China for partnering with the University of Zambia to improve skills of small scale farmers, especially the youths.

Some Zambian people said skills transfer through partnership between universities will be of immense benefits to Zambian youths, resulting in the creation of jobs for the stakeholders.

Morgan Phiri, a Copperbelt University student, said Chinese and Zambian universities’ partnership will bring about improved technology skills for the Zambian stakeholders.

“What we are interested in is to see a lot of youths benefit from such partnership especially in agriculture, which is now becoming the main economic stay for Zambian economy,” he said.

Phiri said increased partnerships with Chinese will also strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He commended China for always preferring to work with Zambia in various developmental ventures.

Fred Mutondo, a University of Zambia graduate, is also happy that the higher institutes of education are partnering and focusing on agriculture skills education.

Further, Mutondo believed the Belt and Road Initiative will benefit Zambia and Africa as a whole.

