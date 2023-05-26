Zambia’s annual inflation down to 9.9 percent in May

Zambia’s year-on-year inflation eased to 9.9 percent in May, after a 10.2 percent rise in April, its statistics agency said Wednesday.

The dip was mainly influenced by price movements of selected non-food items such as building materials, small electrical appliances, and diesel, resulting in non-food inflation declining to 7.6 percent in May from 8.3 percent in April.

According to the Zambia Statistics Agency, month-on-month inflation also declined to 0.6 percent in May from 0.9 percent in April, mainly due to price decreases in selected non-food items. Enditem