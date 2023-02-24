Zambia’s annual inflation edges up in February

Zambia’s annual inflation edged up by 0.2 percentage points in February from the previous month, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday.

The year-on-year inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 9.6 percent in February from 9.4 percent in January, according to data released by the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats).

“This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 9.6 percent between February 2022 and February 2023,” ZamStats Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa said in a monthly release.

He attributed the increase to a rise in prices of selected non-food items such as fuel and lubricants, transport as well as charcoal.

He, however, said month-on-month inflation also decreased to 1.9 percent in February from 2.1 percent in January, mainly due to a decrease in prices of selected food items such as milk products, fruits and vegetables. Enditem