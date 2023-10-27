Zambia’s annual inflation up in October

Zambia’s year-on-year inflation rose to 12.6 percent in October from 12 percent the previous month, pushed by an increase in prices of both food and non-food items, its statistics agency said Thursday.

The Zambia Statistics Agency said in its monthly release that annual food inflation rose to 13.6 percent in October compared to 13.4 percent the previous month, while the annual non-food inflation rose to 11.3 percent in October from 10.1 percent the previous month.

According to the agency, the food inflation was mainly pushed by price increases in cereals such as maize, mealie meal, rice, and meats, while non-food inflation was pushed by increases in prices of vehicles, fuel and transport fare.

It said that the month-on-month inflation also rose to 0.8 percent in October from 0.7 percent in September due to price increases in selected food and non-food items.