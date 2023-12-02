Zambia’s annual inflation up to 12.9 percent in November

Zambia’s year-on-year inflation edged up to 12.9 percent in November from 12.6 percent in October, the country’s statistics agency said Thursday.

The Zambia Statistics Agency has attributed the increase to price movements in selected food and non-food items such as cereals, fish, fuel, transport fare and vehicle spare parts and accessories.

In its monthly release, the agency said food inflation rose to 13.7 percent in November from 13.6 percent the previous month while non-food inflation rose to 11.8 percent from 11.3 percent.

The agency said the month-on-month inflation also rose to 0.9 percent in November from 0.8 percent due to price movements in selected food items.