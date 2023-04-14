Zambia’s anti-corruption body says handling more than 1,000 cases

Zambia’s anti-corruption agency, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said on Thursday that it was handling over 1,000 cases as of the close of the first quarter of 2023.

Giving an update on the activities of the first quarter, Timothy Moono, the ACC Corporate Affairs Manager, said the agency received a total of 113 reports of suspected corruption cases during the quarter, bringing the total number of cases currently under investigation to 1,341.

Out of the 113 suspected cases received, 110 were found to contain elements of corruption while three were pending further investigations, Moono told reporters at a press briefing, adding that 28 arrests were effected during the quarter.

According to him, the ACC has since restricted 100 bank accounts belonging to the officials as well as treasury bills and bonds held at the central bank.

The agency will not relent in its fight against corruption and it has intensified efforts to crack down on corrupt activities, he said, urging members of the public not to hesitate to report any cases of suspected corruption. Enditem