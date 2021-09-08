Zambia’s central bank adjusts government securities auction bidding thresholds

Zambia’s central bank on Tuesday announced an adjustment to bidding thresholds for government securities auction.

The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) said it has made changes to auction thresholds for both treasury bills and government bonds in order to align them with economic changes.

In a statement, the central bank said the maximum bid amount for the non-competitive window has been adjusted from 29,000 Zambian Kwacha (about 1,800 U.S. dollars) to 499,000 Kwacha per bidder while the minimum bid amount for competitive bids has been adjusted from 30,000 Kwacha to 500,000 Kwacha per bidder per maturity tenor.

“The factors that have been taken into account to advise this revision include the impact of inflation over the last 20 years since they were revised,” the central bank said.

It adds that the revision also aligns the thresholds to the changes in the auction sizes that have taken place over time and encourages wider participation of smaller retail investors who may prefer to participate in the non-competitive window.

The changes will take effect from Sept. 13. Enditem