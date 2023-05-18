Zambia’s central bank raises benchmark rate to 9.5 percent amid rising inflation

Zambia’s central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 9.5 percent despite fragile economic growth and a rising inflation rate.

Denny Kalyalya, governor of the Bank of Zambia, who chaired the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, told reporters that the committee took into account the fragile growth as well as vulnerabilities and risks in the financial sector before raising the benchmark lending interest rate.

He further said the committee took into consideration projections that inflation will continue to be above the target of 6 percent and 8 percent until the last quarter of 2023.

The central bank chief added that the external debt restructuring negotiations, tighter global financial demands, and the impact of the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict on food and energy prices remain key upside risks to the country’s inflation outlook. Enditem