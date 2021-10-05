Zambia’s consumer body calls for enactment of law on use of nicotine products

The increased use of nicotine and tobacco products in Zambia especially among young people calls for the enactment of a law to ban the sale of the products to minors, a consumer body said Monday.

The Zambia Consumer Association said it was concerned over the increased consumption of nicotine and tobacco products in the last few years among young people, which has been worsened by the introduction of new products by the tobacco industry like Mirage, e-cigarettes and shisha, among others.

Juba Sakala, the association’s executive secretary, said consumption and promotion of nicotine and tobacco products were on the increase in the country due to lack of a strong policy and lack of legislation to regulate the tobacco industry.

According to him, the enactment of the law will not only stop the escalating vice among young people but also enhance the already existing statutory instruments to ban smoking in public.

Meanwhile, the Tobacco-Free Association of Zambia has expressed concern over the use of devices such as electronic cigarettes and shisha which have been scientifically proven to be worse than the ordinary sticks of cigarettes.

Brenda Chitindi, the association’s executive director, was hopeful that the new health minister would work toward the enactment of the law against tobacco consumption. Enditem