Zambia, Africa’s second-largest copper, saw an increase in the production of the red metal in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its mines ministry said on Tuesday.

The country produced 882,061.46 tons of copper in 2020 compared to 796,430.77 tons the previous year.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa attributed the increased production to increased output by large mining firms despite the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said during a press briefing that the government introduced a number of interventions such as suspension of a five percent import duty on copper concentrates which resulted in ramping up of operations.

According to him, the prospects for the mining sector look positive despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem