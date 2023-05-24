Zambia’s electoral body says introduction of diaspora voting, e-voting still under consideration

Zambia’s electoral body has said that plans to allow citizens living abroad to participate in voting and the introduction of electronic voting have both been delayed because the matters are still under consultations.

Mwangala Zaloumis, chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, said on Tuesday that the two issues are sensitive hence the need for wider consultations with all stakeholders.

In remarks delivered during an engagement with leaders of political parties, Zaloumis said consultations will continue with various stakeholders in the country as well as in countries where similar measures have been introduced.

“We are still getting views from stakeholders as well as consulting other jurisdictions that have implemented these to learn more and also appreciate the challenges,” she said.

The electoral body will not get tired of soliciting opinions from all stakeholders on such sensitive matters in the country’s electoral reform process, Zaloumis said.

Stakeholders will soon be informed on the modalities the electoral reforms will take once all logistics have been put in place, she said. Enditem