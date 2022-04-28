Zambia’s inflation continues to fall

Zambia’s annual inflation slowed down for the ninth consecutive month, driven by sharp decreases in prices of some essential commodities, its statistics agency said Wednesday.

The annual inflation decreased to 11.5 percent in April from 13.1 percent in March 2022, the Zambia Statistics Agency, said in its monthly release.

According to the agency, inflation slowed down in food items like meat, chicken, vegetables, eggs, and butter, as well as non-food items such as vehicles, glassware, tableware, iron sheets and cement.

On the other hand, the monthly inflation also slowed down to 0.7 percent in April from 0.8 percent in March, mainly due to the price fall in the purchase of motor vehicles. Enditem