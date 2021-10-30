Zambia’s inflation decreases to 21.1 percent in October

Zambia’s inflation slowed to 21.1 percent in October from 22.1 percent in September, its statistics agency said on Thursday, citing decreases in both food and non-food prices.

The Zambia Statistics Agency said food inflation decreased to 28.1 percent in October from 29.6 percent in September mainly due to price decreases in food items like mealie meal, rice, bread, meat, eggs and cooking oil.

In its monthly release, the agency said non-food inflation decreased 13.2 percent in October from 13.6 percent in September due to decreases in prices of major household appliances and small electric household appliances.

However, overly monthly inflation increased to 0.4 percent in October from minus 0.5 percent in September due to increases in items like vegetables and beverages. Enditem