Zambia’s inflation inches up to 10.2 percent in April

Zambia’s inflation accelerated to 10.2 percent year on year in April from 9.9 percent in March, official data showed Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, however, inflation decreased from 1 percent in March to 0.9 percent in April.

According to data released by the Zambia Statistics Agency, the increase in the annual inflation was due to price increases in selected non-food items such as home appliances and the purchase of motor vehicles, while the decrease in the monthly inflation was due to a decrease in prices of selected food items such as fish, vegetables, fruits, sweet potatoes and milk products. Enditem