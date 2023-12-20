Zambia’s Lusaka province records 74 new cholera cases

Seventy-four new cholera cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in Zambia’s Lusaka Province, health authorities said on Tuesday.

This has brought the cumulative cases to 1,669 in Lusaka Province, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health. Four people died during the same period, bringing the total number of deaths to 46 in the province.

A total of 69 people were discharged during the same period, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,563, while 110 people were still admitted to various treatment facilities.

The country has so far recorded a cumulative 2,552 cholera cases and 64 deaths since Jan. 26.