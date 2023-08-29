Zambia’s power utility reintroduces subsidy to connect more low-income households

Zambia’s state-owned power utility on Monday announced the reintroduction of an electricity subsidy aimed at allowing more low-income households access to electricity.

The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (ZESCO), said the reintroduction of the connection subsidy will pave the way for 8,300 new electricity connections comprising 7,800 low-income households and 500 small-scale enterprises across the country, according to a release.

Victor Mapani, the utility’s managing director, said the subsidized connections were part of the Electricity Service Access Project, an initiative of the government whose primary purpose was to increase access to electricity, especially for rural people.

“The subsidy will be accessible on a first-come, first-served basis and will cease once the target number is met,” he said.

According to the release, the project was initially introduced in 2017 with 26.5 million U.S. dollars in funding from the World Bank, which initially targeted 22,000 low-income households and 1,000 medium-scale enterprises for five years.

It added that a total of 58,411 electricity connections were made countrywide as of June 15, 2022, under the project.

According to the country’s energy regulator, the Energy Regulation Board, only 25 percent of the Zambian population has access to electricity, while in rural areas it is less than 5 percent.