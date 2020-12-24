Zambia’s power utility said on Tuesday that it will reduce load shedding hours during the festive season.

Zesco Limited Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu said customers will be experiencing load shedding of up to four hours with effect from December 23, 2020 to January 2, 2021.

“This decision is necessitated by the expected decrease in demand for electricity during this period due to a reduction in industrial activities as most companies will be on break hence the need to transfer the benefit to residential customers,” she said.

She however urged customers to employ energy efficiency initiatives such as switching off non-essential appliances and using gas stoves for cooking and solar for lighting in order to conserve available power.

Electricity customers in Zambia experience on average eight hours of load shedding in a day. Enditem