Zambia’s president-elect calls for unity

Zambia’s president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday addressed the media where he outlined some of his administration’s plans.

Hichilema, who emerged winner of last Thursday’s elections, said the focus of his administration will be to unite the country and rebuild the economy.

On reuniting the country, he said his administration will ensure that it reunites all tribes and embraces everyone regardless of their tribe.

He said he will promote equality and equity and his administration will not promote vengeance against opponents, adding that everyone will be allowed to serve in the public service based on their competence and as citizens.

He has sent a strong message to his supporters against engaging in any form of violence but to embrace everyone.

“We will not focus on what differentiates us but will promote the value of incisiveness, unity and what unites us. Let us put the past behind, now is the time to move forward,” he said.

On the economy, he said his government will rebuild the economy through encouraging investment by creating a conducive environment.

His government, he added, will focus on prudence in order to grow the economy. Enditem