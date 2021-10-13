Zambia’s road accident leaves nine people dead, 16 more injured

At least nine people were killed and 16 others injured following a truck crash in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, the police source said Sunday.

The accident occurred in the evening of Saturday along a main highway when a truck swerved to the other lane before losing control in an attempt to avoid another vehicle, ramming into an oncoming public minibus with 29 passengers, according to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.

Eight passengers and the driver of the minibus died on the spot, while the minibus was extensively damaged.

The injured consisted of seven women and nine men. The driver of the truck has gone into hiding after the accident, said the police spokesperson. Enditem