Zambia’s year-on-year inflation accelerates to 10.8 percent in August

Zambia’s year-on-year inflation accelerated to 10.8 percent in August, up from 10.3 percent in July, its statistics agency said on Thursday.

The Zambia Statistics Agency attributed the rise to an upward movement in prices of both food and non-food items.

However, the month-on-month inflation reduced to 0.8 percent in August from 0.9 percent the previous month.

Mulenga Musepa, the statistic agency’s statistician-general, told reporters during a monthly press briefing that prices of food items rose by 12.6 percent during the month from 12.1 percent the previous month, while prices of non-food items rose to 8.5 percent from 7.8 percent.