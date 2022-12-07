Zanetor donates GH3000 to Go Getdem Foundation

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle has donated three thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 3000.00) to Go Getdem Wheelchair Racing Club.

The MP made the donation when she joined the physical challenged wheelchair basketball and racing team to observe the World Disability Day on Saturday December 3, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media, she said “our brothers and sisters need opportunities to achieve their aim and we would do whatever we can to support them to make their dreams possible.

“People always want to decide for the disabled which does not help. It’s about time we allow them to decide for themselves.”

She urged Ghanaians to also show interest in the Para Sports as it was one of the sports that could earn income for the development of the country.

“I’m encouraging people to give para sports more support and , to help them to develop.”

Mr. Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe Founder of Go Getdem Club said he was impressed with the number of participants in this year’s wheelchair basketball and racing tournament as compared to last year.

He said, “this year, there were massive improvement in the number of participants, as compared to last year which recorded 15 athletes”.

Go Getdem Foundation is a sporting club purposely for the disabled youth in rural communities.

It is also aimed at creating opportunities and empowering change in public perception about disabled.