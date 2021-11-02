Zanlerigu community appeals for the renovation of Health Centre

The Zanlerigu community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region through its Community Watch Health Committee has appealed to the Government and Philanthropists to assist it to renovate its Health Centre.

The committee said the only Health Centre of the community was in a deplorable state and was affecting health care delivery.

With a total of 35 Nurses, the health center serves the Bariki, Dagliga, Gane, and Zoya communities among others, and has a Nurse patient ratio of 1:188 and an average clients, based on peak season and non-peak season, of 25 to 45

This was revealed at a durbar in the Zanlerigu, organised by the Health Committee in collaboration with the Staff of the facility to mobilize funds for the renovation of the Health Center.

Mr Maxwell Divom, the Committee Chairman who is also the Assemblyman for the Electoral Area said the awful state of the health center was unhygienic for patients and not conducive for the Health staff to provide the needed health care.

“Our Health Center, which we heavily rely on for our health needs is in a very terrible state, its facial boards and parts of the ceiling are rotten as a result of leakage whenever it rains and this has created room for little brown bats and mice to get into the ceiling causing destruction and producing an unhealthy smell.

“This is not only unhygienic for patients but also not an enabling environment for the health workers to provide the needed health care to our people and there is the need for us to show concern by raising funds for its renovation” he added

Mr Dennis Nyaaba Asolimiah, the Nabdam Assistant Director of Health lauded the idea by the community in their zeal to mobilize resources to put the health facility in good shape while acknowledging that plans were far advanced with Red Cross Society to expand the health center.

“The Directorate is overwhelmed by the zeal of the community in mobilizing funds to renovate the health center, which in its deplorable state impedes the administration of our services, though it is worth noting that plans are far advanced with Red Cross to expand the facility, its present state needs to be renovated to improve the provision of health care”

Mr Asolimiah urged parents to be vigilant on their wards as teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases were on the rise and it was prudent parents took drastic measures to instill discipline among their wards.

Following a Ghana News Agency report on September 2, 2021, about the dreadful state of the health facility, a native of the community (name withheld) based in London showed interest in helping to renovate the facility. He has so far tiled the bathrooms and plans to do more.