Zanzibar to Host Africa’s Biggest Music Celebration at Trace Awards 2025

Zanzibar is set to become the epicenter of African music on 26 February 2025, as the Trace Awards 2025 prepares to deliver a dazzling display of the continent’s top musical talents.

Promising an unforgettable night of electrifying performances, the event will showcase a legendary lineup featuring heavyweights such as Rema, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade, Fally Ipupa, Joshua Baraka, and the dynamic duo Titom & Yuppe.

This year’s awards will bring together artists from over 30 countries, spanning continents from Africa and South America to the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, and Europe. Competing in 24 diverse categories, performers will cover a wide spectrum of musical genres including afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, afro-pop, mbalax, amapiano, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé-décalé, bongo flava, soukous, gospel, rap, raï, kompa, RnB, and rumba.

Notable acts from across the region are set to ignite the stage. Tanzania will be proudly represented by Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba, Zuchu, Marioo, Nandy, Abigail Chams, Young Lunya, and Jux. Ivory Coast’s line-up includes icons like Didi B, Josey, Tamsir, KS Bloom, Team Paiya, and HIMRA. From the DRC, Fally Ipupa, Innoss’B, and Gaz Mawete are expected to steal the spotlight, while Nigeria brings its best with King Promise, Qing Madi, renowned producer P Priime, alongside the ever-popular Rema and Yemi Alade. Kenya’s musical scene will be represented by Bien, with Wally Seck bringing Senegalese flair, and South Africa showcasing Makhadzi along with Titom & Yuppe.

Additional talents from Cameroon, Algeria, Angola, France/Haiti, Martinique/French Guiana, Réunion Island, Haiti, and Uganda will further enrich this extraordinary gathering, ensuring that every beat and lyric reflects the vibrant diversity of global music.

Adding to the spectacle, the renowned British group The Compozers will energize the evening as the official house band, while British choreographer Sherrie Silver, celebrated for her work on Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” video, is set to create innovative dance routines that will elevate the live performances.

Tickets for this unmissable event go on sale from Friday, 16 February at 12am (GMT+1) via the ‘Nilipe’ application. Powered by Johnnie Walker and Airtel Africa and in partnership with Visit Zanzibar, The Mora, CANAL+, Rolling Stone Africa, Hot 97, DStv, SK Tours, Ivory Jet Services, Gigz, Bantumen, 1XBet, Sunrise Airways, OneRPM, Empire, Azam, and Wasafi, the Trace Awards & Summit 2025 promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and unity like no other.

For music fans eager to witness history in the making, 26 February in Zanzibar is a date to remember—a night where Africa’s vibrant musical tapestry will be on full display, turning every note and rhythm into pure magic.