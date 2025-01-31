Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Announces 2025 Honorees

…Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, World Central Kitchen, and 15-year-old innovator Heman Bekele

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity today announced its 2025 honorees: Prime Minister of Barbados and climate change champion The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen founded by Chef José Andrés, and 15-year-old health innovator Heman Bekele – the award’s first youth honoree.

The award, aimed at individuals and organizations, is adjudicated by its independent jury for their notable contributions to pressing societal issues and nurturing peace and solidarity across diverse communities – both globally and at the grassroots level.The three recipients will be honored on February

4 at 7 p.m. UAE time during the sixth edition of the award ceremony, at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which will be livestreamed on the award’s social media channels: Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – YouTube

https://youtube.com/@zayedawardforhumanfraternity?si=F2jQjsYOgBqrG7Ya

Named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity stands as a testament to his revered humanitarian legacy and unwavering commitment to serving people of every background.

The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley was selected by the judging committee for her leadership on climate action and policy. Prime Minister Mottley launched the Bridgetown Initiative in 2022, a call for decisive action to reform global financial systems to take into consideration climate inequality. She has committed to achieving 100% renewable energy for Barbados by 2030, investing in solar, wind, and other clean energy sources to reduce the island’s reliance on fossil fuels. The prime minister has pioneered debt-for-climate swaps, enabling countries to reallocate national debt toward climate resilience projects.

Global food relief organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) – founded by Chef José Andrés in 2010 – provides food relief to communities suffering from humanitarian crises and natural disasters. Since its founding, WCK has delivered more than 300 million meals to communities in over 30 countries, including 70+ million meals to Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. Partnering with local chefs, volunteers, and suppliers, WCK supports local economies while delivering fresh, nutritious meals. Through collaborations – including with the United Arab Emirates – and its innovative ‘first-on-the-ground’ approach allowing for rapid response to crises under challenging circumstances, WCK has demonstrated its innovative capabilities in providing meals to the people who need them most.

Fifteen-year-old Ethiopian American health innovator Heman Bekele is being honored for his ambition to save the lives of the most vulnerable and his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare. At 14, he developed a cost-effective soap to prevent and treat early-stage skin cancer—an idea that earned him the title of TIME’s 2024 ‘Kid of the Year’ and recognition in various science competitions. Heman now collaborates with researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to develop the life-saving soap and seeks to expand global access to healthcare solutions for those who need it most.

Following the honorees announcement, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity H.E. Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said: “It is the judging committee’s honor to spotlight three outstanding honorees who are addressing some of today’s most urgent challenges—climate resilience, humanitarian relief, and youth-driven innovation. This year’s recipients demonstrate that transformative work can be undertaken at any age, in any place in the world, and in any field. By honoring Prime Minister Mottley, World Central Kitchen, and Heman Bekele, we seek to inspire others to envision and act towards a better future for the world.”

For her part, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 2025 judging committee member and Director-General of the World Trade Organization said: “The honorees have gone the extra mile to make a difference in the everyday lives of people around the globe, which will benefit humanity going forward. Their dedication to uplifting communities reflects the spirit of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and serves as a reminder that, through a sense of unity among humankind and commitment to one another, we can drive profound and lasting change.”

About the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent international award that recognizes people and entities of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who are working selflessly and tirelessly across divides to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award was launched in 2019 following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award is named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background or place in the world.