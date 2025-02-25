Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Opens Submissions for 2026 Edition

Established in 2019, the award honors the visionary leadership and humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates.

The search for the next honoree(s) of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has officially begun, with the opening of nominations for the prize’s 2026 edition.

His Excellency Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity said: “For the seventh consecutive year, the award continues its pioneering efforts to highlight inspiring figures who promote the values of peaceful coexistence. The award has gained significant global attention over the years, receiving thousands of nominations from around the world. This year, it aims to recognize new individuals and organizations driving meaningful change in promoting human fraternity.”

Eligible nominators – including academics, public figures, spiritual leaders, members of governments, and heads of non-governmental organizations – are invited to submit their nominations through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s official website: https://zayedaward.org, until October 1, 2025.

6 Years, 16 Recipients, Worldwide Impact

Established in 2019, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has so far recognized 16 recipients from around the globe for their contributions across various fields including accessible healthcare, sustainability, education, refugee support, community development, and empowerment of youth and women.

The award was established following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during which the two prominent religious leaders co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity, a pivotal declaration in modern history that embodies the core values upheld by the award, which reflect Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s legacy of humanitarianism rooted in extending support to all, without distinction.

Reflecting on the 2025 recipients

The call for nominations for the 2026 edition follows the award’s ceremony on February 4, recognizing its 2025 honorees: Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, for her advocacy of climate action; World Central Kitchen (WCK) – founded by Chef José Andrés – for its unwavering commitment to providing food relief in conflict zones and in the aftermath of disasters; and 15-year-old health innovator Heman Bekele for his ambition and idea to save the lives of the most vulnerable and his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare through the development of a cost-effective soap to prevent and treat early-stage skin cancer.

The ceremony, held at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi, gathered leaders and officials from the UAE and around the world – most prominently His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – dignitaries, and humanitarian advocates to recognize the honorees’ impactful efforts.

A Legacy of Global Impact

In addition to the 2025 honorees, past recipients include Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church (honorary recipient); Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb (honorary recipient); UN Secretary-General António Guterres; activist against extremism Latifa Ibn Ziaten; Their Majesties King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Haitian humanitarian organization the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty (FOKAL); the Community of Sant’Egidio organization; Kenyan peacebuilder Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil; Indonesian charitable organizations Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah; world-renowned cardiac surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub; and Chilean NGO founder Sister Nelly Leon Correa.

About the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent international award that recognizes people and entities of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who are working selflessly and tirelessly across divides to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award was launched in 2019 following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award is named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background or place in the world.