Zeal Environmental Supports Western Region GJA

The Zeal Environmental Technologies Limited, an indigenous company that takes care of remnant from the oil and gas business, has given the Western Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association a high efficiency double door refrigerator as part of the refurbishment processes of the Association office.

The donation is part of efforts to help strengthen the already cordial relationship between the two parties.

Mr. Emmanuel Benjamin Arthur, Business Development Manager of the company, who led his team to do the presentation on behalf of the CEO of the company, said the Zeal had followed with keen interest the work of journalists in the Region and deemed it appropriate to contribute to their well-being.

“We know how over the years the media here has supported many businesses to growth and we at zeal are particularly grateful for the super support,” he said.

Mr. Isaac Ansu Diabour, Human Resource Manager of the company, said the gesture was to boost the morale of members of the Association and motivate them to continue to do their good work.

He said the refrigerator was environmentally friendly, adding “This depicts that at Zeal Environmental, we don’t only manage waste, but we also ensure that our environment is safe.”

The Western Regional Chairman of the GJA, Mr. Desmond Cudjoe thanked the company for the support and called on corporate Ghana in supporting the Association.

He stressed that the new leadership of the Regional GJA were poised to help raise journalistic standards, promote professionalism and welfare of members.

The Chairman said the support from Zeal Environmental and other institutions would help make the Regional GJA office a real training resource centre and a point of recollection for journalists and media practitioners in region