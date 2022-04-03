Zeenat Zita Yirenkyi Lands Role In ‘The CHICKS’ Movie Series

Zeenat Zita Dibkuu Yirenkyi, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and the CEO of Tech Konsult, who has ventured into the entertainment industry has landed a role in a new Movie Series dubbed “The CHICKS Series.”

The highly anticipated series, THE CHICKS will soon hit the screens as fans worldwide will be pleased to know the hidden talents that Zita Zeenat possesses as she plays her best roles.

The new series is expected to have several episodes.

Zeenat Zita Dibkuu Yirenkyi is already doing some works in the entertainment industry as she has begun hosting a Radio and Television show dubbed “THE GIST.”

Watch out for THE CHICKS…