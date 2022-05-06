Zeepay distances itself from fake investment schemes on social media

Zeepay has issued a disclaimer to its customers and the general public, dissociating itself from a number of fraudulent investment schemes being advertised on social media in the name of Zeepay.

The fraudulent schemes, which are largely on WhatsApp, come with names like “Zeepay Exchange”, “Zeepay Instant Money Exchange”, “Mr. McBright from Zeepay Investment”, and “Zeepay Investment” among others.

They often hack into WhatsApp Groups and other social media platforms and ask group members to invest a few hundreds of cedis and reap thousands of cedis instantly. They have post fake testimonials in the form of people’s mobile money accounts indicating they received thousands of cedis from Zeepay after investing into the scheme.

But Zeepay says they are not in anyway associated with the entities in individuals behind those fake investment schemes, adding that Zeepay does not offer any of the products and services advertised by the fraudsters.

Find the full statement from Zeepay below:

Dear Valued Customers,

DISCLAIMER TO ALL ZEEPAY CUSTOMERS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC

It has come to our notice that investment schemes claiming to be affiliated with Zeepay are being advertised on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with the names “Zeepay Exchange”, “Zeepay Instant Money Exchange”, “Mr. McBright from Zeepay Investment”, and “Zeepay Investment” among others.

Zeepay is not in any way associated with these individuals or entities advertising investment schemes, and we advise our cherished customers and the general public to avoid and desist from partaking in these schemes as you do so at your own risk.

Additionally, Zeepay does not offer any of the products advertised in these messages.

Kindly note that any official communication, notices or publications will be shared via our website: www.myzeepay.com or via any of our official social media platforms;

Instagram: @myzeepay LinkedIn: Zeepay Ghana Limited Twitter: @myzeepay

Facebook: Zeepay

Kindly contact Zeepay on 0302905140 / 0302905700 or WhatsApp 0501567073 for further information on our products and services.

For and behalf of,

Zeepay Ghana Limited