Zeepay expands into Zambia

The Central Bank of Zambia has granted Zeepay Zambia approval to operate a revolutionary new remittance outbound service directly from its Zeepay Mobile Money Wallet.

This groundbreaking service will empower Zambians to easily and securely transfer money directly from their mobile money wallets to over 150 countries around the world.

This innovative service is the first of its kind for mobile money in the world, and is made possible through a strategic partnership with MoneyGram International.

With operations in over 25 countries globally, including countries in Europe, the Caribbean, North America, and Africa, Zeepay is the largest cross-border payment platform with collection capabilities across over 20 countries.

“We are thrilled to make it possible for Zambians to send money abroad via mobile money to over 150 countries in a real-time manner,” said Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Zeepay. “Our partnership with MoneyGram is helping to make Africa borderless day by day, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolutionary change.”

About Zeepay

Zeepay is the fastest growing mobile financial services company across Africa with operations in Ghana and the United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa with termination agreements in over 90 jurisdictions globally. We specialize in remittance termination into mobile wallets and are completely network and partner agnostic.

We are a wholly owned Ghanaian company and regulated in the UK by Financial Conduct Authority-FCA # 592538 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana- #00001. Zeepay supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and is considered a Financial Inclusion Company positioned to improve last mile access. Visit myzeepay.com for more information.