Zeepay is official Fintech partner of Ghana FA

The Ghana Football Association, GFA, has signed a new one year deal worth GHS 500,000 with Zeepay as the official Fintech sponsor of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

The deal which was signed recently awaiting official announcement is expected to end on August 31,2023.

This adds up to the several sponsorships secured by the Ghana Football Association for it’s operations ahead of the world cup.

The Country’s football governing body has recently entered into a list of sponsorship deal with companies such as Access bank, Betpawa, Malta Guinness and more.

Ghana will participate at her fourth World Cup in Qatar starting on November 20th. The Black Stars are in the same group with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.