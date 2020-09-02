Zeepay, a fast-growing Financial Technology and Mobile Money company, has formally opened an office in Kasoa to serve the financial needs of residents of the area and its environs.

The new flagship branch, located along the Bawjiase Road, according to Zeepay, would serve Kasoa, one of the fastest-growing cities in Ghana and West Africa to deepen financial inclusion among the residents of the area in the Central Region.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Zeepay, Andrew Taki-Appiah, said the Management and Board of Zeepay, which is the fastest-growing Mobile Money Remittance to mobile money wallet provider in Ghana, decided to establish an office in Kasoa because of the high number of returnees living in the town and the high rate of remittance receivers located there.

He said Kasoa was currently considered as an epicentre of remittance in Ghana.

“Over the last two years, we have seen over 200,000 remittance transactions go into the Kasoa Municipality and its environs annually,” he explained .

“This decision is one of the major influencing factors that drove us to set up an office in the area.

“At Zeepay Mobile Money, our strategy remains the same as our founding principles, which is to help reduce the cost of remittance both on the send and receive side. We believe we have achieved this today by making it possible to pay international money transfer directly into Zeepay Mobile Money.”

Mr Takyi-Appiah said the objective of Zeepay, which started six years ago as Fintech, and became the first Fintech company to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate as Mobile Money, was to help reduce the cost of remittance on both the send and receive sides.

The Managing Director said the objective of the company, was to become the fastest Mobile Money company in the world.

He said the Company operated in more than 26 countries across the world with an office in the United Kingdom, adding that, in Ghana the company had more than 150,000 agents network.

Currently, Zeepay has about 101,000 subscribers and processes more than GHC500 ompany anticipates to close 2020 with about 500,000 subscribers, he said.

Mr Kwame Achampong-Kyei, who chaired the programme, said plans were underway to establish 100 Zeepay offices across the country.

He said the move formed part of the Company’s expansion programme to become the preferred choice in mobile money and remittance services in the country.

Mr Achampong-Kyei said the company’s objective to capture the biggest share of the Mobile Money market in Ghana was on course.The Chief Commercial Officer of Zeepay, Dede Quarshie, in her remarks, said Zeepay was able to reduce the cost of remittance by 20 per cent with the introduction of Zeepay Mobile Money service.

We are delighted that our receivers and subscribers can benefit from the savings especially in this period of a pandemic,” she said.

She said the services of the Company included airtime for all networks in both Ghana and abroad, ability to fund Zeepay Mobile Money using VISA Card or from all networks and regular cash in and out at agents points, including Banking Halls and Automated Teller Machines.

The Business Banking Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs Grace Elizabeth Anim-Yeboah, in an interview commended Zeepay for establishing the Kasoa office.

Felicity L. Jaforktuk, Mobile Money Product Manager remarked: “Our Zeepay Mobile Money is designed such that we leverage existing distribution in the market, which gives us access to over 150,000 Agent network nationwide.

“Our services are also interoperable and available for use by all. You don’t need a SIM card, rather, all you need is an active phone number and to dial *270# to register and use the service.

GH” Our service is truly ubiquitous and since opening our doors in July, we currently have about 101,000 subscribers and processed over GHS500million in volumes already.”

“We anticipate closing the year with about 500,000 subscribers and thanks to all for believing in the FREEDOM we bring to market.”

Zeepay is the fastest-growing FINTECH into Mobile Financial Services across Africa with Operations in Ghana and United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa.

It also has termination agreements in more than 90 jurisdictions globally.

It specialises in remittance termination into mobile wallets and complete network and partner agnostic.

It is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and in Ghana by The Bank of Ghana under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987).

Zeepay supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and is considered a Financial Inclusion Company positioned to improve last-mile access.

SGD 3 aims at ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all ages.