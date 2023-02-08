Zeepay secures Mobile Money License in The Gambia

Zeepay, the African fintech leader and game-changer in the mobile money space, has once again demonstrated its commitment to expanding access to financial services across the continent.

The company has received regulatory approval to bring its revolutionary mobile money services to Gambia, making it the fourth country, alongside Ghana, Zambia, and Ivory Coast.

This marks another significant milestone, as it continues to disrupt the traditional financial services sector and bring innovative and accessible financial solutions to Africa.

At a time when Africa is focusing on the integration of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and financial inclusion, Zeepay’s entry into the Gambian market is a welcome development. With its award-winning fintech platform, Zeepay is transforming the way Gambians send and receive money, both domestically and internationally.

The company’s partnership with MoneyGram, a global provider of money transfer and financial services, will enable Gambians to receive money directly into their Zeepay wallet and send money to over 150 countries, making cross-border transactions easier and more convenient than ever before.

“Zeepay’s mission is to bring financial services to underserved communities, and we are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge mobile money solutions to Gambia and further drive financial inclusion for all,” said Andrew Takyi-Appiah, founder of Zeepay. “Our innovative fintech platform opens up the local market and creates interoperability between wallet-to-bank and bank-to-wallet transactions, making financial services accessible to everyone.”

The rapid growth of Zeepay is a testament to the company’s innovative partnerships andthe tenacity of its founder, Andrew Takyi-Appiah. Despite global economic challenges, Zeepay remains focused on its mission of bringing financial services to communities that have been left behind by traditional financial institutions. “We are moving forward,”

Mr.Kwesi Yankey, Board Chairman, said. “And we look forward to entering even more markets in 2023.”

Zeepay

Zeepay is the fastest growing mobile financial services company across Africa with operations in Ghana and the United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa with termination agreements in over 90 jurisdictions globally. We specialize in remittance termination into mobile wallets and are completely network and partner agnostic.

We are a wholly owned Ghanaian company and regulated in the UK by Financial Conduct Authority-FCA # 592538 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana- #00001. Zeepay supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and is considered a Financial Inclusion Company positioned to improve last mile access. Visit myzeepay.com for more information.

MoneyGram

MoneyGram provides money transfer and other financial services around the globe with both digital platforms and retail locations. Consumers can send money internationally to friends and family, pay bills and more with affordable fees and great exchange rates. MoneyGram is trusted by 150+ million consumers who can choose how they send money –

online, in our highly-rated mobile app or at one of 380,000+ locations.