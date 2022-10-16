Zeepay tops them all at Ghana Club 100 2022 Awards

Ghana’s leading fintech and non-telco mobile money firm, Zeepay Limited emerged as number one on this year’s Ghana Club 100 list.
This is the first time Zeepay has entered Ghana Club 100 and it entered at the top, toppling telecom giant MTN Ghana, which held the number one spot in 2021, but did not make the list this year.
The list was announced at the 2022 Ghana Club 100 Awards held on Friday, 15th October at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
The event was the 19th edition anchored by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) under the theme “Ghana’s Private Sector, a Catalyst for Post-Pandemic Economic Transformation“.
The Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, who was the special guest of honour presented the award to ZeePay with support from Yoofi Grant, the CEO of GIPC Ghana.
Ghana Club 100 Award is about corporate excellence therefore establishments making it into the list are to serve as role models for the private sector and provide a forum for corporate Ghana to interact with the government at a high level.
Zeepay is a unique cross-border digital payments platform that terminates remittances from all over the world directly into mobile money wallets in Ghana and parts of the world.
In August this year, Zeepay raise US$10 million in a Series A funding (medium term debt) to support a bid to augment its fast growing remittance to wallet business.
The raise was led by Symbiotics BV with US$9 million and supported by a Mauritius-based fund with US$1 million.
Founder and Managing Director of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah I, said at that time, that “the raise comes at the time when we are planning to increase our annual turnover from US$1.5 billion in 2021 to US$200 billion over the next five years.”
Zeepay, which is fully registered in the UK as a payment service provider, also has footprints in parts of Africa and elsewhere through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.
This year alone, the company has entered into separate sponsorship partnerships with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and leading football club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko to support to development of football in Ghana. The GFA deal was worth GHS500,000 and that of Kotoko was GHS1 million.
Zeepay also has very unique reward and support packages for its staff, which has been a reason for them attracting some of the smartest brains in the industry.
Below is the full list of winners at the 19th Annual Ghana Club 100 Awards as held in Accra, Ghana by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).
|Company
|Overall Rank
|Zeepay Ghana Limited
|1
|Newmont Ghana Gold Limited
|2
|Multipro Private Ltd
|3
|Gold Fields Ghana Limited
|4
|Scancom Plc
|5
|Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited
|6
|Amanex Co.Ltd
|7
|Express IDS Consult Consult Agency Limited
|8
|Newmont Golden Ridge Limited
|9
|GCB Bank PLc
|10
|ASA Savings and Loans Ltd.
|11
|EcoBank Ghana Plc
|12
|Nestle Ghana Limited
|13
|IT Consortium Limited
|14
|Polytank (Ghana) Limited
|15
|Sage Distribution Limited
|16
|Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited
|17
|Absa Bank
|18
|Abosso Goldfields Limited
|19
|Benso Oil Palm Plantation Plc
|20
|AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine
|21
|Access Bank (Bank) Plc
|22
|Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited
|23
|Forever Living Product (Ghana) Limited
|24
|Wilmar Africa Limited
|25
|Delta Paper Mill Company Limited
|26
|Enterprise Trustees Limited
|27
|Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc
|28
|Federated Commodities Limited
|29
|Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited
|30
|Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Plc
|31
|Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited
|32
|Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
|33
|Crop Doctor Ghana Limited
|34
|CAL Bank
|35
|First Atlantic Bank Limited
|36
|Company
|Overall Rank
|MiLife Insurance Company Limited
|37
|Priority Insurance Company Limited
|38
|Melcom Limited
|39
|Zonda Tec Ghana Limited
|40
|Amansie West Rural Bank Limited
|41
|DHL Ghana Limited
|42
|Enterprise Life Assurance Ltd
|43
|Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited
|44
|Ahantaman Rural Bank Plc
|45
|United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited
|46
|StarLife Assurance Company Limited
|47
|KEK Insurance Brokers limited
|48
|M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited
|49
|Total Petroleum Ghana PLC (Total Energies)
|50
|New Crystal Health Services Limited
|51
|Chase Petroleum (GH) Limited
|52
|Fiaseman Rural Bank Limited
|53
|GLICO General Insurance Company Limited
|54
|FBNBANK Ghana Limited
|55
|Societe Generale Ghana Plc
|56
|Enterprise Insurance Limited
|57
|Acacia Health Insurance Company
|58
|DE United Foods Industries Ghana Limited
|59
|B5 Plus Limited
|60
|GOIL Plc
|61
|Nyaho Healthcare Limited
|62
|Prudential Bank Limited (PBL)
|63
|Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited
|64
|Mumuadu Rural Bank Limited
|65
|Obsidan Achernar Limited
|66
|Activa International Insurance Company Ltd
|67
|Kasapreko Company Limited
|68
|Microfin Rural Bank Limited
|69
|Ghana Rubber Estates Limited
|70
|Juaben Rural Bank Limited
|71
|Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc
|72
|Nsia Insurance Company Limited
|73
|NMH Nationwide Medical Insurance Company Limited
|74
|Papaye Fast Food Limited
|75
|Otuasekan Rural Bank
|76
|Nexans KabelMetals (Ghana) Limited
|77
|Star Assurance Company Limited
|78
|Company
|Overall Rank
|Crocodile Machets (Ghana) Ltd
|79
|Sefwiman Rural Bank Limited
|80
|Riali Consult Limited
|81
|GLICO Life Insurance Limited
|82
|L’Aine Services Limited
|83
|VFS (Ghana) Private Limited
|84
|Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited
|85
|Kintampo Rural Bank Limited
|86
|Reiss & Co. (Ghana) Limited
|87
|Quantum Terminals Plc
|88
|Fan Milk Plc
|89
|Broll Ghana Limited
|90
|Country Links Travel & Tours Limited
|91
|Bayport Savings and Loans Plc
|92
|Izwe Savings and Loans Plc
|93
|Olam Agri Ghana Limited
|94
|U-Save Car Rental Limited (AVIS Ghana)
|95
|Zeal Environmental Technologies Limited
|96
|DDP Outdoor Limited
|97
|GLICO Health Care Limited
|98
|Leasafric Ghana Plc
|99
|Land Tours Ghana Limited
|100