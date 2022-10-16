Zeepay tops them all at Ghana Club 100 2022 Awards

Zeepay Partnership

Ghana’s leading fintech and non-telco mobile money firm, Zeepay Limited emerged as number one on this year’s Ghana Club 100 list.

This is the first time Zeepay has entered Ghana Club 100 and it entered at the top,  toppling telecom giant MTN Ghana, which held the number one spot in 2021, but did not make the list this year.

The list was announced at the 2022 Ghana Club 100 Awards held on Friday, 15th October at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The event was the 19th edition anchored by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) under the theme “Ghana’s Private Sector, a Catalyst for Post-Pandemic Economic Transformation“.

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, who was the special guest of honour presented the award to ZeePay with support from Yoofi Grant, the CEO of GIPC Ghana.

Ghana Club 100 Award is about corporate excellence therefore establishments making it into the list are to serve as role models for the private sector and provide a forum for corporate Ghana to interact with the government at a high level.

Zeepay is a unique cross-border digital payments platform that terminates remittances from all over the world directly into mobile money wallets in Ghana and parts of the world.

In August this year, Zeepay raise US$10 million in a Series A funding (medium term debt) to support a bid to augment its fast growing remittance to wallet business.

The raise was led by Symbiotics BV with US$9 million and supported by a Mauritius-based fund with US$1 million.

Founder and Managing Director of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah I, said at that time, that “the raise comes at the time when we are planning to increase our annual turnover from US$1.5 billion in 2021 to US$200 billion over the next five years.”

Zeepay, which is fully registered in the UK as a payment service provider, also has footprints in parts of Africa and elsewhere through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

This year alone, the company has entered into separate sponsorship partnerships with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and leading football club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko to support to development of football in Ghana. The GFA deal was worth GHS500,000 and that of Kotoko was GHS1 million.

Zeepay also has very unique reward and support packages for its staff, which has been a reason for them attracting some of the smartest brains in the industry.

Below is the full list of winners at the 19th Annual Ghana Club 100 Awards as held in Accra, Ghana by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Company Overall Rank
Zeepay Ghana Limited 1
Newmont Ghana Gold Limited 2
Multipro Private Ltd 3
Gold Fields Ghana Limited 4
Scancom Plc 5
Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited 6
Amanex Co.Ltd 7
Express IDS Consult Consult Agency Limited 8
Newmont Golden Ridge Limited 9
GCB Bank PLc 10
ASA Savings and Loans Ltd. 11
EcoBank Ghana Plc 12
Nestle Ghana Limited 13
IT Consortium Limited 14
Polytank (Ghana) Limited 15
Sage Distribution Limited 16
Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited 17
Absa Bank 18
Abosso Goldfields Limited 19
Benso Oil Palm Plantation Plc 20
AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine 21
Access Bank (Bank) Plc 22
Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited 23
Forever Living Product (Ghana) Limited 24
Wilmar Africa Limited 25
Delta Paper Mill Company Limited 26
Enterprise Trustees Limited 27
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc 28
Federated Commodities Limited 29
Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited 30
Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Plc 31
Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited 32
Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited 33
Crop Doctor Ghana Limited 34
CAL Bank 35
First Atlantic Bank Limited 36
Company Overall Rank
MiLife Insurance Company Limited 37
Priority Insurance Company Limited 38
Melcom Limited 39
Zonda Tec Ghana Limited 40
Amansie West Rural Bank Limited 41
DHL Ghana Limited 42
Enterprise Life Assurance Ltd 43
Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited 44
Ahantaman Rural Bank Plc 45
United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited 46
StarLife Assurance Company Limited 47
KEK Insurance Brokers limited 48
M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited 49
Total Petroleum Ghana PLC (Total Energies) 50
New Crystal Health Services Limited 51
Chase Petroleum (GH) Limited 52
Fiaseman Rural Bank Limited 53
GLICO General Insurance Company Limited 54
FBNBANK Ghana Limited 55
Societe Generale Ghana Plc 56
Enterprise Insurance Limited 57
Acacia Health Insurance Company 58
DE United Foods Industries Ghana Limited 59
B5 Plus Limited 60
GOIL Plc 61
Nyaho Healthcare Limited 62
Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) 63
Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited 64
Mumuadu Rural Bank Limited 65
Obsidan Achernar Limited 66
Activa International Insurance Company Ltd 67
Kasapreko Company Limited 68
Microfin Rural Bank Limited 69
Ghana Rubber Estates Limited 70
Juaben Rural Bank Limited 71
Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc 72
Nsia Insurance Company Limited 73
NMH Nationwide Medical Insurance Company Limited 74
Papaye Fast Food Limited 75
Otuasekan Rural Bank 76
Nexans KabelMetals (Ghana) Limited 77
Star Assurance Company Limited 78
Company Overall Rank
Crocodile Machets (Ghana) Ltd 79
Sefwiman Rural Bank Limited 80
Riali Consult Limited 81
GLICO Life Insurance Limited 82
L’Aine Services Limited 83
VFS (Ghana) Private Limited 84
Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited 85
Kintampo Rural Bank Limited 86
Reiss & Co. (Ghana) Limited 87
Quantum Terminals Plc 88
Fan Milk Plc 89
Broll Ghana Limited 90
Country Links Travel & Tours Limited 91
Bayport Savings and Loans Plc 92
Izwe Savings and Loans Plc 93
Olam Agri Ghana Limited 94
U-Save Car Rental Limited (AVIS Ghana) 95
Zeal Environmental Technologies Limited 96
DDP Outdoor Limited 97
GLICO Health Care Limited 98
Leasafric Ghana Plc 99
Land Tours Ghana Limited 100
