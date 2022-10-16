Zeepay tops them all at Ghana Club 100 2022 Awards

Ghana’s leading fintech and non-telco mobile money firm, Zeepay Limited emerged as number one on this year’s Ghana Club 100 list.

This is the first time Zeepay has entered Ghana Club 100 and it entered at the top, toppling telecom giant MTN Ghana, which held the number one spot in 2021, but did not make the list this year.

The list was announced at the 2022 Ghana Club 100 Awards held on Friday, 15th October at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The event was the 19th edition anchored by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) under the theme “Ghana’s Private Sector, a Catalyst for Post-Pandemic Economic Transformation“.

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, who was the special guest of honour presented the award to ZeePay with support from Yoofi Grant, the CEO of GIPC Ghana.

Ghana Club 100 Award is about corporate excellence therefore establishments making it into the list are to serve as role models for the private sector and provide a forum for corporate Ghana to interact with the government at a high level.

Zeepay is a unique cross-border digital payments platform that terminates remittances from all over the world directly into mobile money wallets in Ghana and parts of the world.

In August this year, Zeepay raise US$10 million in a Series A funding (medium term debt) to support a bid to augment its fast growing remittance to wallet business.

The raise was led by Symbiotics BV with US$9 million and supported by a Mauritius-based fund with US$1 million.

Founder and Managing Director of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah I, said at that time, that “the raise comes at the time when we are planning to increase our annual turnover from US$1.5 billion in 2021 to US$200 billion over the next five years.”

Zeepay, which is fully registered in the UK as a payment service provider, also has footprints in parts of Africa and elsewhere through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

This year alone, the company has entered into separate sponsorship partnerships with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and leading football club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko to support to development of football in Ghana. The GFA deal was worth GHS500,000 and that of Kotoko was GHS1 million.

Zeepay also has very unique reward and support packages for its staff, which has been a reason for them attracting some of the smartest brains in the industry.

Below is the full list of winners at the 19th Annual Ghana Club 100 Awards as held in Accra, Ghana by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Company Overall Rank Zeepay Ghana Limited 1 Newmont Ghana Gold Limited 2 Multipro Private Ltd 3 Gold Fields Ghana Limited 4 Scancom Plc 5 Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited 6 Amanex Co.Ltd 7 Express IDS Consult Consult Agency Limited 8 Newmont Golden Ridge Limited 9 GCB Bank PLc 10 ASA Savings and Loans Ltd. 11 EcoBank Ghana Plc 12 Nestle Ghana Limited 13 IT Consortium Limited 14 Polytank (Ghana) Limited 15 Sage Distribution Limited 16 Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited 17 Absa Bank 18 Abosso Goldfields Limited 19 Benso Oil Palm Plantation Plc 20 AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine 21 Access Bank (Bank) Plc 22 Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited 23 Forever Living Product (Ghana) Limited 24 Wilmar Africa Limited 25 Delta Paper Mill Company Limited 26 Enterprise Trustees Limited 27 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc 28 Federated Commodities Limited 29 Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited 30 Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Plc 31 Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited 32 Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited 33 Crop Doctor Ghana Limited 34 CAL Bank 35 First Atlantic Bank Limited 36

Company Overall Rank MiLife Insurance Company Limited 37 Priority Insurance Company Limited 38 Melcom Limited 39 Zonda Tec Ghana Limited 40 Amansie West Rural Bank Limited 41 DHL Ghana Limited 42 Enterprise Life Assurance Ltd 43 Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited 44 Ahantaman Rural Bank Plc 45 United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited 46 StarLife Assurance Company Limited 47 KEK Insurance Brokers limited 48 M&G Pharmaceuticals Limited 49 Total Petroleum Ghana PLC (Total Energies) 50 New Crystal Health Services Limited 51 Chase Petroleum (GH) Limited 52 Fiaseman Rural Bank Limited 53 GLICO General Insurance Company Limited 54 FBNBANK Ghana Limited 55 Societe Generale Ghana Plc 56 Enterprise Insurance Limited 57 Acacia Health Insurance Company 58 DE United Foods Industries Ghana Limited 59 B5 Plus Limited 60 GOIL Plc 61 Nyaho Healthcare Limited 62 Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) 63 Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited 64 Mumuadu Rural Bank Limited 65 Obsidan Achernar Limited 66 Activa International Insurance Company Ltd 67 Kasapreko Company Limited 68 Microfin Rural Bank Limited 69 Ghana Rubber Estates Limited 70 Juaben Rural Bank Limited 71 Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc 72 Nsia Insurance Company Limited 73 NMH Nationwide Medical Insurance Company Limited 74 Papaye Fast Food Limited 75 Otuasekan Rural Bank 76 Nexans KabelMetals (Ghana) Limited 77 Star Assurance Company Limited 78