Zeepay warn customers of imposter investment schemes

Zeepay, award winning and fastest growing wholly Ghanaian owned fin-tech is warning the general public against certain phony investment schemes and imposters claiming to be part of the brand.

According to a statement from Zeepay, adverts are rife on social media concerning certain investments schemes including one imposter called Mr. McBright from Zeepay Investment.

“It has come to our notice that investment schemes claiming to be affiliated with Zeepay are being advertised on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with the names ‘Zeepay Exchange’, ‘Zeepay Instant Money Exchange’, ‘Mr. McBright from Zeepay Investment’, and ‘Zeepay Investment’ among others,” the statement said.

Zeepay is by the statement disassociated itself from such schemes and persons behind those social media accounts and WhatsApp.

“Zeepay is not in any way associated with these individuals or entities advertising investment schemes, and we advise our cherished customers and the general public to avoid and desist from partaking in these schemes as you do so at your own risk. Additionally, Zeepay does not offer any of the products advertised in these messages,” the statement added.

The statement further urged the public to be wary of such people and resist from transacting any kind of investment deals or business with them adding that “any official communication, notices or publications will be shared via our website: www.myzeepay.com or via any of our official social media platforms; Instagram: @myzeepay LinkedIn: Zeepay Ghana Limited Twitter: @myzeepay Facebook: Zeepay.

By Elizabeth PUNSU