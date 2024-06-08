Zeepay Wins Big at GITTA 2024, Taking Home Five Awards

Zeepay, Africa’s fastest-growing fintech company, stole the show at the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) by winning five prestigious awards.

The ceremony, held at Accra’s Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, recognized Zeepay’s excellence in the fintech sector and its significant contributions to industry innovation.

Among the awards Zeepay claimed were Best Use of AI in Fintech, Emerging Mobile Money Provider of the Year, Fintech Personality of the Year, Fintech Team of the Year, and Fintech Company of the Year. These accolades underscore Zeepay’s leadership and commitment to setting industry standards.

During the ceremony, Zeepay’s CEO, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, and the team added to the excitement with their lively dance moves as they accepted the awards. This victory solidifies Zeepay’s position as a frontrunner in the fintech industry, showcasing its dedication to excellence and innovation.

Over the past decade, Zeepay has focused on developing digital rails to connect various digital assets, such as mobile money wallets, cards, ATMs, and bank accounts. This infrastructure enables seamless transactions, including international money transfers, payments, subscriptions, and more, across 200 countries worldwide.

Zeepay’s recent approval for outbound remittance in parts of Africa, including Ghana, demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions. The company’s vision is to create a borderless Africa by facilitating secure and efficient P2P and B2B payments across the continent.