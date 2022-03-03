Zeepay’s new staff  from Barbados touches down in Ghana

Zeepay’s new staff from Barbados Kenisha Shakira Connel has arrived safely in Ghana to commence training ahead of starting operations in Barbados.

It was a joyous moment at the Kotoka International Airport yesterday as the Zeepay staff welcomed Kenisha Shakira Connel to Ghana with the drama group, who were at the Airport; singing and drumming immediately she touched down.

Kenisha Shakira Connel could not hide her excitement on seeing the welcoming crowd.

The Brand Manager of Zeepay Ghana LTD Morkor Quarshie, explaining the rationale behind Kenisha Shakira Connel’s visit to Ghana, said the company has partnered with Global Integrated Fintech Solutions (GIFTS) of Barbados to offer Barbadians a new service called Zeemoney, into financial services that will make it easy for Caribbean diaspora to remit money back home digitally from the 200 corridors to mobile wallets, bank accounts, and visa/master cards.

This she said, with regards to their operations in Barbados, they have also started the recruitment of local staff.

According to her, Kenisha Shakira Connel at the Zeepay Campus in Accra will be exposed to the business to enable her to support our operations as we expand into other Caribbean Markets.

Zeemoney is positioning itself to act as a bridge between Africa and the people of the Caribbean by making it easier for individuals to receive and send funds to friends and family abroad across 200 corridors globally.

Currently, Barbados alone receives about US$216 million anticipated growth through this arrangement.

Zeemoney will open the country for ease of receipt of international remittances and help improve last-mile access, evidenced in the long queue experience during collection.

The Chairperson of the Board of Zeemoney Barbados and Chair of Zeepay JV UK noted that since her parents visited Barbados in 1997, it has been a heartfelt desire of hers to visit and is excited that Zeepay is now in Barbados as this is a historic moment by putting this relationship on a formal footing.

I am looking forward to a long-lasting and viable partnership and what Zeemoney will contribute to the future growth of this island.

Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Managing Director Zeepay stated “in the Caribbean our strategy remains the same, that is to hire local staff and develop for growth.

By doing so, harnessing local talent and ensuring that the business remains local. Our first staff from the Region Kenisha Shakira Connel, flies into Accra, our Global Hub to start training ahead of starting operations in Barbados.

He added, “We believe with our expertise we will be able to change and diversify the Carribean market significantly and through that process build a playbook that will help us reach the entire Caribbean, starting with Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Grenada, Trinidad, and Tobago, and then, of course, the wider Caribbean”.

ABOUT ZEEPAY

Zeepay is a leading mobile financial services company, a Ghanaian-owned award-winning fintech company, with multiple offices across Ghana, UK and through its partners in Europe. They currently have the main campus based in Accra located in Cantonments. Zeepay is regulated by the Bank of Ghana and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.