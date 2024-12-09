ZEIN Global Development Trust Chairman Congratulates President-Elect Mahama

The office of Dr. Abu Zein, Global Chairman of ZEIN Global Development Trust, extends his heartfelt congratulations to President Elect John Dramani Mahama on his election as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

In this momentous occasion, we celebrate the democratic choice made by the people of Ghana, reaffirming their commitment to leadership and progress. We believe that under President Mahama’s guidance, Ghana will continue to advance towards sustainable development and prosperity for all its citizens. It is personal belief that you will unite our labour front and reenforce Corporate Ghana to take centre stage in your developmenta agenda.

We look forward to collaborating with the new administration to support initiatives that aim to enhance the lives of Ghanaians and foster a brighter future for the nation.

Media Office of Dr. Abu Zein

Global Chairman

ZEIN Global Development Trust