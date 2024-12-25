ZEIN Global Development Trust Chairman Wishes Ghana, World A Merry Christmas, Happy New Year

The office of Dr. Abu Zein, Global Chairman of ZEIN Global Development Trust, has extended his heartfelt Christmas and New Year’s wish to the people of Ghana and the world at large.

In this momentous occasion (Christmas,, New Year) It is my personal belief that the World would remain united our labour front and reenforce Corporate Ghana to take centre stage in your developmenta agenda.

“We look forward to collaborating with the new administration to support initiatives that aim to enhance the lives of Ghanaians and foster a brighter future for the nation,”

A statement from Media Office of Dr. Abu Zein

Global Chairman

ZEIN Global Development Trust said.

Former Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Christabel Adomako Kye, has congratulated President-Elect John Dramani Mahama on his historic re-election victory in the 2024 presidential election. In a heartfelt message, Kye wished Mahama and all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Kye expressed her admiration for Mahama’s commitment to his heritage, recalling a video of him praying at his father’s graveyard the day before the election. “The spirits of your dad and your ancestors guide you, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” she said. “Your dad will be proud of you. Indeed, you have honored him.”

Kye also acknowledged the significance of Mahama’s re-election, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in building a brighter future for Ghana. She urged the military and police commands to reaffirm their loyalty to the constitution and commitment to a peaceful transition of power.

In light of recent rumors circulating about a potential coup, Kye called on the Peace Council to reassure Ghanaians that the country is indeed in a democratic era. She also reminded the Electoral Commission that the official presidential results are yet to be announced, despite the president-elect being declared.

Kye concluded her message by congratulating all 13 political parties on their efforts and encouraging those who did not emerge victorious to regroup and return stronger in the future. She emphasized the need for Ghanaians to put aside their differences and work together towards a brighter future.

As President-Elect Mahama prepares to take office, he has pledged to focus on economic transformation, driven by his 24-Hour Economy Initiative ¹. Mahama has also emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation, urging Ghanaians to move beyond partisan lines and come together to rebuild the nation.