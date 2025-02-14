Zelensky Insists Ukraine Must Be Included in Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Thursday that Kiev would not accept any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine that exclude its participation.

Speaking to reporters, he firmly stated, “We will not accept any bilateral talks about Ukraine without us.”

Zelensky emphasized that a meeting in the Ukraine-U.S. format should serve as the starting point for the peace process aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also underscored the importance of including European partners at the negotiating table to ensure a comprehensive approach to peace.

These remarks came on the heels of a phone conversation between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, during which they discussed possible ways to bring peace to Ukraine. The call followed an earlier conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the ongoing international efforts to resolve the conflict.

Zelensky’s insistence on Ukraine’s involvement underscores his administration’s determination that any peace talks must include Kiev if they are to address the country’s interests and concerns.