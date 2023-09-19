ZEMA approves establishment of organic fertilizer production plants

Zambia’s environmental regulator, the Zambia Environmental Management Authority (ZEMA), has approved the establishment of two organic fertilizer blending plants, an official said Monday.

Maxwell Nkoya, ZEMA acting director general, said about 3 million U.S. dollars will be invested in the two projects to produce fertilizer from organic materials such as chicken manure, vegetative waste, black soil and sawdust.

According to him, the production of local organic fertilizers will go a long way in helping farmers and contribute to the government’s effort to provide cheap and readily available fertilizer for the agricultural sector.

“Zambia’s economy is predominantly driven by the agriculture sector, and efforts to supplement government’s initiatives have the potential to contribute to food security,” he said in a statement.