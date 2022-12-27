Zen Garden Birthday Bash 7 Was Super Thrilling

The seventh anniversary of Zen Garden on December 17, 2022 was celebrated in a unique style with super artistes, Lady Jay, Kwan Pa and Adaha Dance Band ‘killing’ people with creative powerful, exclusive and charming performance.

Lady Jay came on stage as a gladiator empress with all the support and backing of energetic romantic dancers.

She was at her best in what she loves doing and sang some of her special songs to the amusing fans at the venue.

Kwan Pa also dished out the Palm Wine Music and spiced with the Christmas Jama which is out for the yuletide.

They helped celebrants of birthdays to enjoy by dancing and expressing themselves.

When the Adaha Band came on stage, they super charged the programme raising the tempo of the atmosphere, energy was souring and presence of enjoyment was on higher degrees.

Indeed Adaha Band is the name to hear if you want a band with current vibe and energy to entertain.

They were a delight to watch, but delicious to dance with them.

Mr. Hakeem Wael, CEO of Wahala Entertainment and Zen Garden was so much involved in pre production to the final stage, dancing with the performers and making guests and patrons excited.

Grants Gin sponsored the event which attracted a number of disciplined revelers.